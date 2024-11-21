Punjab's hockey, Kabaddi, weightlifting teams selected for Quaid-e-Azam Games

The trials for the selection of Sports Board Punjab different teams for participation in Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games were held at various venues of provincial capital on Thursday.

The athletics trials were held at Punjab Stadium, hockey at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2, weightlifting at Coaching Center and Kabaddi at Punjab College in which thousands of players from all divisions of Punjab participated.

DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry was the chief guest of the trials. He witnessed exciting competitions and lauded the performance of players. Talking on this occasion, Khizar Afzaal said that he is personally supervising hockey, kabaddi, athletics, weightlifting and other trials. "The Punjab squad will consist of the best players and we are quite upbeat that these athletes will produce wonderful results in the mega event".

He further said that Punjab has always been the winner of the Quaid-e-Azam Games. "The sports persons who show best performance in games will be helped through Sports Endowment Fund", Khizar said.

The following are the selected players:

Punjab Hockey Team:

Goalkeeper: Zeeshan Sukhera, Ghulam Mustafa

Defenders: Saad Shafiq, Faizan Malhi, Izharul Haq, M Bilal

Half backs: Mudassar Ramzan, Abdul Hameed, Shahzeb, Babar Munir, Hamza Hameed, Ifrahim Hayat, Salman Butt, Ali Ahmed, Usman Nadeem, Abdullah

Forwards: Shahid Akash, Ahmed Raza, Adeel Afzal, Siraj Qamar, Ali Taaj, Hamza Iqbal, Khubaib, Saqlain Haider, Amir Shaheen, Rana Ali Sattar, Zeeshan Rasool, Fazeel Hasan.

Punjab Kabaddi Team:

Salman Khan, Salman Aslam, Ali Raza, Khalil Ahmed, Usman Khan, M Imran, M Umair, Abdur Rehman, Irfan, M Wasi Haider, Asadullah, Abrar Hussein, Hasnain Afzal.

Punjab weightlifting Team:

55kg: Malik Subhan Ali, Ali Muhammad

61kg: Aziz Sarwar Cheema, Farhan Jameel

67kg: Hamza, M Arslan Butt

73kg: Amir Ali, Abdullah Lone

81kg: M Ali, Maaz Butt.

89kg: Mudabir Zeeshan, Abu Baker.