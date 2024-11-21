RDA takes strict action against illegal housing schemes: DG

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has launched a strict campaign against illegal and fraudulent housing schemes in Rawalpindi. Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza, announced that notices have been issued to 149 illegal/ fake housing schemes, as part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to protect the general public from exploitation and financial harm.

Talking with media, DG RDA explained that RDA is intensifying its action against illegal/ fake housing schemes that have misled the general public and defrauded citizens by offering non-existent properties.

These schemes, which have been operating under false pretenses, have caused substantial financial loss by promising ownership of homes that only existed on paper, often limited to mere maps and advertisements. “RDA is committed to ensuring that the general public is protected from the harmful effects of these illegal schemes,” said DG Kinza Murtaza.

“We have issued notices to 149 illegal housing schemes and have made their fraudulent nature public through advertisements. These schemes have stolen people’s hard-earned money by offering only dreams of homeownership.”

The DG further emphasized that the increasing number of such fraudulent schemes had become a serious problem for the general public. She urged the public to always verify the legality of any housing scheme before making investments. “We advise everyone to consult with RDA to ensure that the scheme they are interested in is legally approved, and their investment is secure,” she added.

She said the RDA has also stopped the approval of new housing schemes.

A comprehensive survey has been conducted, categorizing these schemes into three groups based on their legal status. As a result, the general public has been advised to refrain from investing in the following schemes, which have been classified as illegal or completely fake. Illegal Housing Schemes (Land Subdivision Cancelled): Bin Alam City, CBR Residency, Media Enclosure, Al Haram Phase 2 Gujar Khan, Town 21 and others. Completely Fake Housing Schemes: Khyber Model Town Chakri Road, Pak PWD Chakri Road, City Model Town, Al-Baddar Motorway, Shadabad Housing Scheme, and others. Non-Existent Schemes (No land, staff, or offices): Regent Farm House, AM Town, City Homes, Greenstone, and many others. The RDA Director General assured that only legally approved housing schemes would be allowed to operate in the future, and all such schemes would be monitored to ensure the safety and security of public investments.