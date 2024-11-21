Thursday, November 21, 2024
Rupee sheds 9 paisas against dollar

November 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.95. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279.10 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 21 paisas to close at Rs 293.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs 294.17, according to the SBP. The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 74 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.91 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.17. The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisas to close at Rs75.69 and Rs74.05 respectively.

