Russia blames Biden administration for prolonging Ukraine conflict

Russia reacted strongly on Wednesday to the Biden administration's significant policy reversal in approving the shipment of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine, charging the US of fueling the fire by "fully committing to prolonging the Ukraine conflict."

The outgoing US administration remains fully committed to extending the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov commented on reports that US President Joe Biden approved the delivery of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine, suggesting that this aligns with his administration's overall stance on Ukraine.

"If we observe the general trend of the outgoing US administration, they are doing everything possible to continue the war within their remaining time," he said.

"President Joe Biden has authorized the provision of antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine," The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed US officials who also claimed Kyiv has pledged not to deploy them in densely populated areas.

While Ukraine has welcomed the decision, human rights organizations and arms control advocates, including the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) have condemned the decision. Anti-personnel mines have long been condemned for their potential to harm civilians and their long-term danger after a conflict.

Peskov noted that Kyiv is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, unlike Russia or the US, highlighting what he called a "noticeable situation," because if Ukraine uses the mines it would violate the convention.

Regarding Ukraine’s missile strike with a US-made ATACMS missile on Russia, Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed protecting critical infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge, during recent meetings with government officials.

The official emphasized that, while freezing the conflict is unacceptable to Russia, it remains open to negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Peskov denied Russian involvement in sabotaging Baltic submarine cables, accusing Ukraine of specializing in "sabotage and terrorism" in the region, citing the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Regarding US-Russia relations, he confirmed the continued existence of the Kremlin-White House hotline but noted that it is currently inactive.

Regarding the unfilled ambassador position in Washington for a few months, he said the candidacy of a new Russian ambassador to the US has been approved and would be announced shortly.

Peskov also commented on US President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Karoline Leavitt as press secretary, saying he is unfamiliar with her.

The official added that the last press secretary-level communication between the two nations occurred during Barack Obama's presidency.