RWMC anti-dengue, smog drive underway

Rawalpindi - Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Rana Sajid Safdar has said that the anti-dengue, smog and cleanliness awareness campaign was in full swing.

He said that during the drive cleanliness of streets, roads and public places of all tehsils of the district and city was being carried out to stop the breeding of dengue larvae. Sajid said that residents were being apprised through pamphlets, banners and social media platforms to keep their surroundings clean to eliminate such a fatal virus. The CEO added that special focus was being given to water-accumulated areas to control the spread of dengue larvae breeding, adding people were also apprised about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

He said that this activity aimed to educate the residents about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean. To eradicate dengue larvae comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed and daily reports were being submitted to the district administration and the government of Punjab, he added.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. Safdar added that to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title ‘Smog Safe Punjab’ a grand cleaning operation had also been started to provide a smog-free environment to the city’s residents.

He appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

The CEO urged the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses, adding the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately.