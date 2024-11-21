Thursday, November 21, 2024
SALU extends submission of online exam form

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  - The Controller of Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday has extended the date for submission of online examination forms for all failure candidates of annual examination 2023 till 11:59 pm (night), November 20, 2024. According to the announcement, all failure candidates of the ADA Part I & II, ADC Part I & II, ADS Part I & II and M.A (Previous & Final) can submit online forms on the University website, https://exam.salu edu.pk/. After registering/creating an account, the candidate can fill his/her own examination form. The fee challan can be generated on the same website, after submitting bio data. After successful submission of examination fee receipt and filled examination form can be downloaded on the same website. The examination fee can be paid through online banking services of HBL-Connect/HBL internet banking or HBL mobile app. However, the annual examination 2023 will be held on November 29, 2024.

Our Staff Reporter

