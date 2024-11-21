Services of female poetess eulogised

THATTA - Speakers paid a glowing tribute to eminent Sindhi poetess Mariam Majeedi, who rose to fame by creating mass awareness through her progressive and creative literary work. The event, held at Makli Gymkhana in Thatta, aimed to honor and acknowledge the contributions of female poetesses. Former Senator Sassui Palijo praised Mariam Majeedi as a leading literary figure of Sindh, vividly advocating for the province’s rights. “Majeedi became a role model for suppressed women in Sindh,” she added. Eminent scholar and writer Muhammad Ali Maji noted that amidst notable Sindhi poets, Majeedi established herself as a unique and highly skilled poetess. Veteran poet Taj Joyo credited , Muhammad Khan Majeedi, for nurturing talent of Mariam Majeedi. Joyo particularly praised Majeedi’s book “Hirana Hi Her,” which gained province-wide recognition. Renowned singer Khuda Dinu Tharani paid a musical tribute to Mariam Majeedi, rendering her poetry in his melodious voice.