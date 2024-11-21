Sharjeel Memon inaugurates newly constructed faculty of civil engineering at Isra University

HYDERABAD - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated newly constructed faculty of civil engineering at Isra University on Wednesday. He emphasised that the younger generation worldwide is introducing new ideas and innovative solutions. “We must encourage our youth so they can advance and bring pride to our country and nation,” he said. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for the newly constructed Faculty of Civil Engineering at Isra University Hyderabad, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, praised the university’s contributions to Hyderabad. “Isra University is doing commendable work for the city. Just look at the student stalls; our students are doing excellent work and introducing new ideas. We must encourage our youth,” he said. He stated that the Sindh government is the first in Pakistan to generate electricity from wind energy. He highlighted that the PPP was also the pioneer in generating electricity from Thar coal. “Shaheed Bibi initiated the Thar Coal Project, but after her government’s fall, the subsequent administration shut it down. When President Asif Ali Zardari took office in 2008, he revived the project. Today, thousands of megawatts of electricity are being generated from Tharparkar coal. Economic experts now agree that coal is the most cost-effective source of electricity,” he said adding, “The Sindh government has given this gift to all of Pakistan, ensuring affordable electricity from Thar coal.” The minister stated that Pakistan is full of opportunities, and youth are highly talented. “As a nation, we must stand on our own feet so that we do not have to rely on others for assistance,” he said. He urged the youth not to lose hope, emphasizing, “Together, we will build a strong country and nation.” He stated that the Sindh government is actively pursuing numerous opportunities, with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leading various youth-focused projects. “Through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), people were taught valuable skills. Under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership, the Sindh government will introduce projects that will enable our youth to earn a dignified livelihood,” he said.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government has made significant progress in the transport sector. “The People’s Bus Service has been introduced in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad. The Sindh government was the first in Pakistan to launch the country’s first electric bus (EV) and the women’s exclusive Pink Bus Service,” he said.

He mentioned that work is currently underway on the Yellow Line and Red Line BRT projects in Karachi, and efforts will be made to extend BRT services to Hyderabad as well.

He stated, “We will make efforts to introduce double-decker buses in our province. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, our goal is to expand the People’s Bus Service to all cities in Sindh. To promote youth employment, we are launching EV taxis. Our aim is to provide these EV taxis to young people on easy installments, enabling them to earn a dignified livelihood.”

The minister stated, “We must focus on every sector. If all departments of the country function properly, many problems can be resolved. I will speak with the federation on behalf of the Sindh government to discuss increasing student enrollment.”

In response to a question about VPNs at the event, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said, “Everything has both good and bad uses. We should provide our new generation with AI and other modern technologies, but some individuals are attempting to misuse them. Certain misguided people have led our youth astray for their own harmful purposes. I urge the youth not to use such technologies against the country and national institutions. Everyone has the right to disagree, but the purpose of protest is not to attack Parliament, Radio Pakistan, or PTV. Protests should be conducted within the bounds of morality. Breaking into Quaid-e-Azam’s house and vandalizing is not a form of protest. If we teach our young generation violence, tomorrow these same youth could be used against you.”

In response to another question, he stated, “All illegal bus stands in Karachi have been closed, and we will gradually close illegal bus stands across Sindh, including in Hyderabad. We have also started removing encroachments on transport lands. Some government departments are occupying the transport department’s lands in Hyderabad, and notices have been sent to them.”

In response to another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated, “A limited number of buses are currently operating in Hyderabad, but our goal is to have the People’s Bus Service running on every important road in every city.”

In response to a question regarding the campaign against drugs, the minister stated, “The campaign against drugs will continue. I urge the youth and students to stay away from drugs. The Sindh government has launched a jihad against drugs, and this effort will persist. I ask my media friends to help, and wherever drug-related activities are taking place, I am ready to take action alongside you.”

He said, “Students should enter politics, but some people corrupt the political process. Some individuals use the youth for their own long-term or short-term goals. I want to tell those who think they can hold governments hostage at gunpoint that this is not the way.”

During the ceremony, Sharjeel Inam Memon planted a sapling in the Isra University Park. He also visited an exhibition showcasing sustainable transport-based projects by final-year students of the Civil Engineering Department.

The minister inspected the projects and praised the students for their innovative work in sustainable transport.