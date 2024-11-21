Sindh seeks investment boost from Turkiye, Sweden

KARACHI - The Sindh government has extended an invitation to Turkiye and Sweden to invest in the province. According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah held separate meetings with the Turkish and Swedish ambassadors and the Consul General of Oman at the Chief Minister’s House, where discussions were held on matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the new Turkish Ambassador, Irfan Neziroglu, to Pakistan, stating that he should consider Pakistan his second home due to the special relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, Express News reported. The Turkish Ambassador stated that leading Turkish companies are participating in the IDEAS Exhibition 2024 in Pakistan, and emphasised that Pakistan is very important to both the Turkish people and government.

Murad Ali Shah also invited Turkish companies to invest in energy, coal mining, and other projects, highlighting that Sindh is rich in natural resources such as gas, petroleum, coal, and other abundant resources.

He further stated that the Sindh government is open to working with Turkish companies under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant, Qasim Naveed, would maintain contact with the Turkish Ambassador.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also met with the Swedish Ambassador, Ms. Alexandra Berg von Linde, who was visiting Karachi for the first time since her appointment. The Swedish Ambassador remarked that Pakistan and Sweden have now completed 75 years of diplomatic relations, and the purpose of her visit to Karachi was to explore investment opportunities. She also congratulated the Chief Minister on the launch of the Pink Bus initiative.

Chief Minister Shah responded by stating that trade between Pakistan and Sweden is declining and urged the Swedish Ambassador to play a role in enhancing this trade. He also mentioned that some Swedish companies are already operating in Pakistan and extended an invitation to more Swedish companies to invest in Sindh.

The Chief Minister was informed that Swedish companies are interested in wind energy, solar energy, and water management projects. Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the Sindh government’s priority is to provide clean drinking water and affordable electricity to the public.

Additionally, the Consul General of Oman, Engineer Sami Abdullah Al-Khanjari, also met with the Chief Minister and invited him to Oman’s National Day program.

Murad Ali Shah remarked that Oman is not only a brotherly country but also geographically close. He also extended his pre-emptive congratulations to the Consul General on Oman’s National Day.