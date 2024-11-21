Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Smog/fog to prevail at isolated parts of Punjab: PMD

NEWS WIRE
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Smog/fog is likely to prevail in patches at isolated plain areas of Punjab during morning or night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.  Smoggy/foggy conditions persisted in isolated plain areas of Punjab. The lowest minimum temperature recorded were Leh -08C, Skardu -05, Astore -04, Gupis -03, Kalam -02, Gilgit and Ziarat -01C.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024