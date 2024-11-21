Thursday, November 21, 2024
Social Welfare Dept hosts event to mark World Children’s Day

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with UNICEF, marked World Children’s Day by organizing an event with street children in Peshawar to address their challenges and hardships.  

This event focused on the issues of street children, shedding light on the difficult conditions they endure while living and working on the streets. It was an acknowledgment of their struggles and experiences, aiming to inspire action towards improving their lives.  

The event featured theatrical performances highlighting the lived experiences of street children and emphasized the need for actionable steps to transform their lives. Additionally, the art and creative work of the children, developed during project interventions by the Social Welfare Department and UNICEF, were displayed. Adolescent champions facilitated discussions and shared their insights, helping stakeholders better understand the challenges these children face and how to create safe spaces and policies to address their needs effectively.  

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Qasim Ali Shah, expressed his concerns about the conditions faced by street children, noting their vulnerabilities due to poverty, family breakdown, and displacement. He said, “This is not the true face of a civilized nation. These children are the heart and soul of our communities, and it is our shared responsibility to rehabilitate them, ensure their safety, and integrate them into society.” He emphasized the importance of transforming their lives through education, rehabilitation, and social inclusion.  

Secretary Social Welfare Department, Nazar Hussain Shah, highlighted the department’s initiatives, including life skills training, peer networks, and mental health support, aimed at equipping street children with essential tools for a better future. He also noted the significance of collective efforts in creating multi-functional centers to provide comprehensive support for these children and their families.  

UNICEF representatives, including M. Radek, CFO UNICEF, and Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist, praised the efforts of the Social Welfare Department and stressed the need for an integrated strategy to address the issues of street children. They advocated for policy reforms to mainstream these children and ensure their long-term well-being and integration into society.  

The event concluded with a commitment from stakeholders to prioritize the welfare of street children and work collectively towards creating a better, safer, and more inclusive future for all children.

