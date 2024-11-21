Friday, November 22, 2024
Spectacular airshow and military demos thrill crowds at IDEAS 2024

Web Desk
6:08 PM | November 21, 2024
A breathtaking airshow was held at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View, as part of the ongoing defense exhibition IDEAS 2024, showcasing the skill and precision of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Pakistan Air Force pilots performed stunning aerial maneuvers with fighter jets, while the Navy's Sea King, Z-9, and Alouette helicopters demonstrated exceptional capabilities.

A freefall parachute jump from a C-130 aircraft captivated the audience, along with an impressive gun drill by the Navy’s Special Service Group.

The event also included joint counter-terrorism demonstrations featuring beach assault operations and static military displays.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah attended as the chief guest, accompanied by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, adding to the occasion's significance.

