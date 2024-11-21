Thursday, November 21, 2024
Sports icons rally behind Pak team ahead of T20 Blind WC

Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Squash legend Jahangir Khan and former hockey captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, have expressed their full support and best wishes for Pakistan’s Blind Cricket Team participating in the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. Squash legend Jahangir Khan commended the efforts of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and its chairman, Syed Sultan Shah, for hosting this international event. “This tournament will not only promote blind cricket in Pakistan but also elevate its recognition on the international stage.” Islahuddin Siddiqui emphasised the unifying power of sports and the pride blind cricketers bring to the nation. “I pray for their success in the World Cup and firmly believe they will display their full potential to bring glory to the nation once again,” he added.

