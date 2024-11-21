Thursday, November 21, 2024
SSC, HSSC students to get grace marks under new grading system

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI  -  A sigh of relief for matric and intermediate students in Pakistan with the new grading system introduced by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC). The passing marks have been increased from 33 percent to 40 percent, and students will now receive up to 5 grace marks, which can be applied to a maximum of two subjects. However, if a student fails in a third subject, these grace marks won’t be applicable. Initially, there was a proposal to increase the grace marks to 7, but it was rejected by the majority of member at the IBCC meeting.

 The new system will reduce competition among students and alleviate stress associated with achieving high scores.

The assessment framework will standardize nationwide examinations, providing equal educational opportunities for all students.

Our Staff Reporter

