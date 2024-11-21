Superb Martinez strike gives Argentina 1-0 win over Peru

BUENOS AIRES - A second-half strike from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with the striker’s goal moving him into a tie with Diego Maradona as the country’s fifth all-time scorer.

Martinez notched his 32nd international goal 10 minutes after the break, capitalising on a fine cross from Lionel Messi to fire home a half-volley into the top-right corner. “I’m happy because my whole family came and I always want to give my best. This year was very positive and luckily we closed it with a victory,” Martinez told local TV.

“It was a spectacular year in terms of performance, goals, games played. We have to keep playing and improving day by day. “Everyone wants to beat us. Argentina’s national team are always the main characters. There are things to improve but we have to continue on this path.”

The World Cup holders lead the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points, five clear of Uruguay. Peru are bottom of the 10-team table with seven points after 12 games. The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. “We are Copa America champions, we are first in the qualifiers. We have to be proud,” Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said.

Meanwhile, Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday after Gerson’s brilliant strike cancelled out Federico Valverde’s opener for the visitors. Five-times World Cup winners Brazil are fifth in the CONMEBOL standings on 18 points, one point behind Colombia and Ecuador, after picking up their second straight draw.

Uruguay are second on 20 points, five behind leaders Argentina. BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Colombia lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Ecuador in South America’s qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday while Julio Enciso’s late equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Paraguay at Bolivia.

Paraguay, who beat Argentina 2-1 last week, are now unbeaten in six games and sit sixth on 17 points in the CONMEBOL standings. Bolivia are four points behind in seventh. The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada while the team in seventh spot gain entry to the inter-confederation playoffs.