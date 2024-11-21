Friday, November 22, 2024
Suspected Bandit killed in Wazirabad police encounter

Web Desk
3:57 PM | November 21, 2024
Regional

A suspected bandit, Jamshaid, accused of murdering a Punjab Assembly Assistant during a robbery, was killed in a police encounter in Wazirabad Sadar jurisdiction.

Police reported that Jamshaid died from the gunfire of his accomplices during an attempted rescue. He was being transported in a police van for evidence recovery when his accomplices ambushed the officers, opening fire from a roadside hideout.

The police retaliated, engaging in a shootout with the assailants. After the exchange, officers found Jamshaid's body at the scene. Senior Superintendent of Police Rizwan Tariq confirmed the suspect’s involvement in numerous crimes, including the Punjab Assembly official’s murder.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining robbers who fled during the encounter.

