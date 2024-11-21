Thursday, November 21, 2024
Three arrested, bikes recovered

Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -  The police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang and recovered five motorcycles from their possession. A spokesperson for the police said that Faisli gang was involved in lifting motorcycles and depriving people of their valuables. He added that several cases were registered against the gang in various police stations. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of the gang, including ringleader Faisal. The police also recovered five motorcycles and a special team has been made to interrogate the accused for recovery of other valuables.

Staff Reporter

