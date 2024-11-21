Thursday, November 21, 2024
Tributes paid to legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz 

40th death anniversary 

Tributes paid to legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz 
November 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The 40th death anniversary of legendary poet and writer Faiz Ahmad Faiz is being observed on Wednesday. Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on February 13, 1911, at Kala Qader in the Narowal district of Punjab. Faiz’ literary work was posthumously publicly honoured when the government conferred upon him the nation’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1990. His major literary works include ‘Naqsh-e-Faryadi’, ‘Dast-e-Saba’, ‘Zindan-Nama’, ‘Dast-e-Tah-e-Sung’, ‘Mere Dil Mere Musafir’, and ‘Sar-e-Wadi-e-Sina’, which have been combined as one book, ‘Nuskha Haa-e-Wafa’. He passed away in Lahore on November 20, 1984.

