Thursday, November 21, 2024
UNDP team discusses uplift projects with KP CS

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  - The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan, Samuel Rizk, along with a delegation, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary in Peshawar to discuss ongoing development initiatives and explore future priorities for collaboration.  

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary acknowledged UNDP’s consistent support and emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to inclusive development and efficient project execution.  

The discussion highlighted the importance of partnerships in addressing developmental challenges and implementing projects that drive socio-economic growth across the province.

