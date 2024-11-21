United in Genocide

With each passing day, the United States loses further credibility and legitimacy on the global stage. This decline was underscored recently when the U.S. vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. At the council meeting, the U.S. stood alone in opposing the ceasefire, using its veto power to block the resolution, effectively dismissing the widespread calls for humanity and justice that have rung out across the world.

Beyond this diplomatic obstruction, the United States remains the primary supplier of arms to Israel. From bombs and fighter jets to tanks and ammunition, the U.S. directly equips the tools of destruction used in the relentless assault on civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and neighbouring regions, including Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Yemen. This material support extends beyond weaponry: alongside the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, the U.S. has provided intelligence and surveillance support to aid in targeting within Gaza. These nations have also actively shielded Israel, intercepting ballistic missiles from Iran and conducting offensive strikes in Syria and Yemen to ease pressure on Israeli forces.

Compounding these actions, Western powers have worked tirelessly to shape the narrative. State-aligned media outlets such as the BBC in the UK, The Washington Post in the U.S., and DW in Germany amplify messaging that casts Israel as the victim while branding Hamas and Hezbollah as the aggressors. Meanwhile, the leaders of these nations deliver speeches that deny the genocidal reality of the situation, offering Israel diplomatic and legal cover for its actions.

Taken together, these actions leave no doubt: the atrocities in Gaza are not solely the actions of Israel. The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are complicit, enabling and sustaining a clear genocide. This complicity has been ongoing since the Nakba of 1948, with devastating consequences for the Palestinian people.

One day, when the balance of power shifts and history is written from a just perspective, these nations will be remembered with infamy. Their leaders and officials, who facilitated these crimes, will be seen as violators of humanity and war criminals. It is time to erase any distinction between Israel and its Western enablers. What we are witnessing is not an isolated event but a coordinated campaign of violence and suppression—a genocide carried out in unison.