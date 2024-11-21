Visitors throng historical sites to enjoy flower show, Khattak dance

Peshawar - A large number of visitors and flower enthusiasts gathered at the historic Sethi House and Gor Khuttree on Wednesday to enjoy a vibrant flower show and Khattak dance performances.

The event was jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department, Bloom Pakistan, the Peshawar Commissioner, and the Peshawar district administration. It attracted both local visitors and tourists from across the province.

The exhibition showcased a variety of colorful birds, bouquets, and artworks crafted by women using diverse materials. Beautifully arranged plants, flowers, stones, leaves, and branches added charm to the show. Attendees also enjoyed a Khattak dance performance at Gor Khuttree and traditional rabab music with qehwa (green tea) at Sethi House. Women participants were awarded honorary shields for their contributions.

The participants emphasized the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and create a cleaner, greener Pakistan. They highlighted that flowers symbolize love and peace, and initiatives like gardening could contribute significantly to a positive and sustainable environment.

The attendees thanked KPCTA, Bloom Pakistan, and the Peshawar district administration for organizing the successful exhibition.