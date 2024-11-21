Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Visitors throng historical sites to enjoy flower show, Khattak dance

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A large number of visitors and flower enthusiasts gathered at the historic Sethi House and Gor Khuttree on Wednesday to enjoy a vibrant flower show and Khattak dance performances.  

The event was jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department, Bloom Pakistan, the Peshawar Commissioner, and the Peshawar district administration. It attracted both local visitors and tourists from across the province.  

The exhibition showcased a variety of colorful birds, bouquets, and artworks crafted by women using diverse materials. Beautifully arranged plants, flowers, stones, leaves, and branches added charm to the show. Attendees also enjoyed a Khattak dance performance at Gor Khuttree and traditional rabab music with qehwa (green tea) at Sethi House. Women participants were awarded honorary shields for their contributions.  

Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation

The participants emphasized the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and create a cleaner, greener Pakistan. They highlighted that flowers symbolize love and peace, and initiatives like gardening could contribute significantly to a positive and sustainable environment.  

The attendees thanked KPCTA, Bloom Pakistan, and the Peshawar district administration for organizing the successful exhibition.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024