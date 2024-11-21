World Diabetes Day observed at Shalamar Hospital’

LAHORE - ”World Diabetes Day was observed under the auspices of the Shalamar Hospital’s Sakina Begum Institute of Diabetes, Endocrine and Research Center. To mark the occasion, yoga classes, cycling, and healthy food selection and consumption activities were organized within the Shalamar Medical College premises. A large number of patients, along with doctors from Shalamar Hospital, medical college faculty, students, and paramedical staff, participated in these activities. Principal Shalamar Medical College Professor Zahid Bashir and Chief Operating Officer Shalamar Hospital Dr. Ayesha Numan also attended the event. A medical camp was also set up under the supervision of Dr. Hafiza naz, where free check-ups, medical tests at discounted rates, and medicines were provided to the patients. Doctors stated that the number of diabetes patients in Pakistan is increasing rapidly, mainly due to our sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. They advised diabetes patients to control their condition through regular exercise, walking, and following a balanced diet chart as recommended by their doctor. They also emphasized the importance of taking special care of their feet to prevent any wounds from worsening due to diabetes. Additionally, patients should undergo blood tests every six months.”