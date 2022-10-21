Share:

SARGODHA - The district administration on Thursday sealed 13 stone crushers units over smog Standard Operating Pro­cedures violation here. Ac­cording to official sources, a team of environment protection department inspected various stone crushers units at Faisala­bad road and Shaheenabad road and found 13 units operational without wet scrubbers. The stone crush­ers sealed were-Malik and Gujjar stone crusher, Gho­sia Gillani stone crusher, Baig stone crusher, New Royal stone crusher, Gujjar stone crusher, Shan Dogar stone crusher, Kamal stone crusher, Qaim Super stone crushing plant, Abdullah Sadiq stone crushing plant, Goraya stone crushing plant, Prime stone crushing plant and Mushtarqa Daraz Khail stone crushing plant. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that crackdown against brick kilns, crushing units, industry and vehicles caus­ing air pollution would con­tinue without any discrimi­nation.