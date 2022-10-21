SARGODHA - The district administration on Thursday sealed 13 stone crushers units over smog Standard Operating Procedures violation here. According to official sources, a team of environment protection department inspected various stone crushers units at Faisalabad road and Shaheenabad road and found 13 units operational without wet scrubbers. The stone crushers sealed were-Malik and Gujjar stone crusher, Ghosia Gillani stone crusher, Baig stone crusher, New Royal stone crusher, Gujjar stone crusher, Shan Dogar stone crusher, Kamal stone crusher, Qaim Super stone crushing plant, Abdullah Sadiq stone crushing plant, Goraya stone crushing plant, Prime stone crushing plant and Mushtarqa Daraz Khail stone crushing plant. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that crackdown against brick kilns, crushing units, industry and vehicles causing air pollution would continue without any discrimination.
Agencies
October 21, 2022
