Share:

KHYBER - The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) with the support of local police recovers a huge quantity of heroin, ice, prohibited chemicals and tablets in a raid on hujra in Alam Khani village of Shiekhmal Khel, Landi Kotal on Wednesday night. As per details, NET and local police raided the hujra (male guest house) of Shahid Khan and seized a huge quantity of 30Kg heroin, 11Kg ice, 1500Kg prohibited chemicals, 1200 pills of prohibited tablets, 03 heroin- making mixtures and a car. The NET team apprehended the two inter-provincial smugglers, Shahid Khan and Saifullah son of Latif Shinwari on the spot, lodged an FIR against them and put them behind bars for further investigation, a police official informed. District Police Officer (DPO), Khyber Muhammad Imran appreciated the Incharge NET Zulfiqar Afridi and Station House Officer (SHO), Landi Kotal Akbar Afridi for carrying out a successful raid