ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Capital Police has issued fine tickets to 59,409 motorcyclists during the last two months for not wearing helmets, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Also, 12,589 vehicle drivers and bike riders were fined for displaying unauthorised and fancy number plates, he said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan, special efforts are being made to ensure an exemplary traffic system in the city. SSP Traffic commended efforts of the force and mentioned that it is running an intensive campaign as directed by the IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

SSP Traffic has instructed officials to ensure that traffic rules and regulations are followed by everyone, irrespective of status or rank, to be calm and polite when issuing traffic violation tickets to road users, and to employ all available resources to aid the general public.

As per the directions, special squads have been deployed at various points which are taking strict action against traffic rules violators including motorcyclists and those using unauthorized and non-pattern number plates. SSP said that the purpose of such a campaign is to ensure a safe road environment in the city and to protect the lives of people.