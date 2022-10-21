Share:

MULTAN - Mul­tan Electric Power Com­pany (MEPCO) on Thursday caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEP­CO official said on Thursday. MEPCO teams accompany­ing task forces raided differ­ent places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawal­nagar, Khanewal, DG Khan and detected theft of 62,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs1.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tam­pering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.