MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Thursday caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, DG Khan and detected theft of 62,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs1.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.
Agencies
October 21, 2022
