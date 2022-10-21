Share:

Peshawar - Peshawar Police recovered 8kg pure heroin and also busted a gang who used to smuggle heroin overseas via ingestion while 23 tolas gold ornaments were recovered in another raid in the city. SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi, flanked by SP Saddar Malik Habib and other officers, said that four drug smugglers had prepared their passports and air tickets to leave Pakistan but were arrested before their departure. The accused, identified as Kalimullah, Muhammad Tariq, Samin Jan and Mehran, were arrested in a joint raid by personnel of Narcotics Eradication Team and Rehman Baba Police Station. “The 8kg heroin that the police have seized is in pure form. Investigations reveal that the smugglers often mix other materials in pure heroin and they thus increase its weight from 8kg to more than 60kg. Also, this case is important because they were operating internationally and had made all arrangements to leave the country with the drug,” SSP Kashif added. In another action, the police conducted a raid and arrested one accused who had allegedly stolen 23 tolas gold ornaments from a house. The police also recovered the jewellery while the arrestee identified his entire gang who used to break the locks of houses and commit robberies