Share:

KARACHI - Around eight million bone fractures occurred worldwide every year due to osteoporosis disease and lack of awareness about it, said a reproductive health expert and pioneer of saline infusion Sonography in Pakistan, Dr. Rubina Tahir. She was sharing her views at a seminar organized by the Department of Pharmacy at Iqra University North Campus to mark World Osteoporosis Day. She said the objectives of this session were the achievement of SDG 3 and SDG 17 for good health and well-being.

The event raised awareness about the risks and consequences of osteoporosis. Dr Tabinda Ashfaq, Dr. Muhammad Imran, and others were also present on the occasion.