MULTAN - The Agriculture Department has said that suitable time for wheat sowing in rainfed areas has started from Thursday, advising the farmers to complete sowing of registered varieties recommended by the department till November 20 for optimum yield.

The agriculture department spokesman on Thursday said that suitable time for sowing in ir­rigated areas would begin from November 1 and would continue till the month end.

The government was providing high yielding seed varieties to farmers at low price, subsidised by Rs1,200 per acre, he said and advised the farm­ers to sow approved varieties in rain-fed (Baraani) areas, including Markaz-19, Urooj-22, Baraani-17, Pakistan-13, Fateh Jang-16, Ehsan-16, and MA-21.

Farmers were advised to sow seed having ger­mination strength not below 85 percent at the rate of 40-50 kilogram per acre. The seed should be treated with some anti-fungus pesticide after con­sulting local officials.

Field should be ploughed twice before sowing and traditional land-leveler (Suhaga) be also ap­plied to level the field and uproot weeds.