ISLAMABAD-Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has directed the ministries concerned to allay all the concerns of the Chinese companies and remove all the bottlenecks from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) within next two days.

The minister has also directed to expedite the work on the CPEC projects particularly Gwadar International Airport project, official source told The Nation. In order to address the pending issues to implement the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, a meeting between the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and head of the Chinese companies was held here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by the Executive Director, CPEC, representatives from various ministries and heads of various companies working in Pakistan under the CEPC projects.

Mostly the issues of the Chinese investors were related to right of ways and tariff issues, the source said. The minister wants to resolve all the pending issues prior to the upcoming meeting of the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC, the source said. The meeting of the JCC is scheduled for October 27. Next meeting over the progress on the removal of Chinese Companies concern and bottlenecks of the CPEC project will be held on Monday. “The CPEC projects are the top priority of the incumbent government and it will be completed timely, no delay will be accepted,” said the minister, while directing the ministries concerned to remove all the bottlenecks and expedite the work.

The minister highlighted that China and Pakistan are two brotherly countries and we always resolve all the mutual matters in a friendly environment. The minister also directed the relevant ministries to resolve the matters which include the clearance of pending approvals for imports of equipment where no foreign exchange is involved, expedite the amicable resolution for matters relating to road infrastructure projects. Such issues must be resolved immediately and submit the report in two days, said the ministry, while reiterating CPEC is the game changer for the region and the government is committed to implement all projects through letter and spirit. During the meeting, it was also decided that a dedicated meeting will be held on the Gwadar projects soon in which issues related to the Gwadar will be addressed.