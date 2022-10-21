Share:

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court Thurs­day acquitted Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saiful Malook Khokhar and others in two different cases registered on charges of illegal sale deeds, evasion of property registration, muta­tion fee and other taxes. The court held that the prosecu­tion failed to prove charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Anti-Cor­ruption Court Judge Mush­taq Elahi passed the orders while allowing the acquittal applications, filed by the ac­cused, including Safiul Malook Khokhar. Earlier, the defence counsel submitted that the Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) Punjab had reg­istered bogus cases against his clients. He submitted that the cases were registered with mala fide intentions and for political victimisation. He pleaded with the court to ac­quit his clients. However, the prosecution opposed the ac­quittal applications, saying that the accused were found guilty during the investiga­tion. The court, after hearing detailed arguments, acquit­ted the accused after holding that the prosecution failed to prove charges against them. In 2020, the ACE Pun­jab registered cases against Saiful Malook Khokhar, Pat­waris Iftikhar and Jameel, and Registry Moharrar Raja Nadeem Ahmed from the office of the Sub-Registrar Allama Iqbal Town on the recommendations of the district administration.