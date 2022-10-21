Share:

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Friday corroborated the claim, saying that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for five years.

Addressing a press conference flanked by SAPM Ata Tarar and MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Azam Nazir Tarar lambasted the former premier [Imran Khan], saying that he Imran lied before the ECP as he took gifts from the foreign countries and he sold them from the state treasury. Suggesting Imran to fight his battle legally, the law minister asked him [Imran] to present the documentary evidence.

While commending the ECP for showing the temperament in Toshakhana case, the law minister said that following the ECP’s verdict, the PTI leadership started to cause an uproar.

Saying that earlier, Imran got drubbed at the hands of the ECP in the foreign funding case, now in the Toshakhana case, Tarar added that tax returns are confidential documents, between the FBR and the taxpayer.

“The elected representatives were mandated to submit their returns by December 31 every year. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Imran Khan did not disclose the gifts he received abroad. He was afraid that if he disclosed the details of the gifts, his dishonesty would be revealed and the public would ask him questions about this fact”, he added.