QUETTA - University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday announced that the prac­tical examinations of BA/BSc (ADA/ADS) Supplementary Examinations 2021 to be held from October 24, 2022 at the respective colleges of the candidates.

According to the announcement, the candidates who appeared in the BA/BSc (ADA/ADS) Supplementary Examinations 2021 held under the auspices of University of Turbat, are hereby informed that their practical examinations will be held at their re­spective college from 24/10/2022.

All candidates were instructed to bring original National Identity Card and examinations slip to ap­pear in the practical examinations