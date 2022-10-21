Share:

LAHORE-Brilliant batting by Basit Ali guided Bahawalpur Royals to a thumping nine-wicket victory over Mardan Warriors in the Qualifier 2 and the victory also helped them book berth in the final of inaugural Pakistan Junior League (PJL) where they will vie for the glittering trophy and a winners’ prize of PKR 10million against Gwadar Sharks today (Friday) here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

On Thursday night, Royals began their 133-run chase in style with the first 16 runs coming through blazing boundaries. Warriors hit back when Muhammad Nabeel avenged Shawaiz Irfan’s (4) boundary by having him caught and bowled in the second over of the innings. Basit, who hammered unbeaten 91 off 55 balls laced with 13 fours and two smashing sixes, continued to attack despite the early loss of Shawaiz. The right-hander was instrumental in helping the Royals reach 50 in five overs.

He then reached his second 50 of the tournament off 34 balls. During his dominant innings, the Dera Murad Jamali batter also reached the 300-run mark in the tournament, at the end of today’s effort, Basit has a tournament tally of 344 runs at 68.80 (150.22 strike rate). Basit was ably supported by Tayyab Arif (32 not out, 31 balls, two fours) who played some delightful shots of his own during the unbroken 117 second-wicket stand. The Royals chased down the target in 14.5 overs (31 balls to spare).

Earlier, Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Warriors got off to a flying start through Shahzaib Khan and George Thomas. The two took the score to 38 in the fifth over, Thomas (14) was brilliantly held by Tayyab in the slips two balls after he had dropped a relatively simple chance, off-spinner Arham Nawab took the wicket. Shahzaib added 39 runs for the second-wicket in the company of M Farooq, who hit one towering six and a couple of fours in his 24 (22) before missing an ungainly heave against Obaid Shahid.

From 77-1, the Warriors crashed to 114-7 – six wickets for 37 runs. Pacer M Zeeshan was held back for the second half of the innings. The lanky fast bowler took the crucial wickets of Shahzaib (32 off 36, two fours, one six) and Haseeb Khan (2) as he bowled his four overs unchanged for figures of 4-0-22-2. Wicketkeeper Daud Nazar scored 23 off 16 balls to take the Warriors to a respectable score. The right-hander was dismissed in the final over as Warriors finished their 20 overs at a modest 132-9. Arham and Obaid took two wickets apiece for the Royals.

Scores in brief

BAHAWALPUR ROYALS 134-1, 14.5 overs (Basit Ali 91*, Tayyab Arif 32*; M Nabeel 1-34) beat Mardan Warriors 132-9, 20 overs (Shahzaib Khan 32, M Farooq 24; Arham Nawab 2-21, M Zeeshan 2-22, Obaid Shahid 2-23) by 9 wickets.