Share:

RAWALPINDI - Belgian Ambassador Charles Joseph M Delogne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, region­al security situation and en­hanced bilateral as well as defence cooperation were discussed. The visiting dig­nitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and of­fered sincere condolence for the families of the victims. The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for region­al stability and also pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Meanwhile, Ambas­sador of United Arab Emir­ates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi also called on the Army Chief. During the meeting, matters of mutu­al interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion. Gen­eral Bajwa said Pakistan val­ues Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed to further en­hance cordial relations and enduring strategic partner­ship. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of affect­ees. The Army Chief appre­ciated phenomenal support provided by the UAE govern­ment for the flood affectees.