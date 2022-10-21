RAWALPINDI - Belgian Ambassador Charles Joseph M Delogne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced bilateral as well as defence cooperation were discussed. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence for the families of the victims. The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Meanwhile, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi also called on the Army Chief. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion. General Bajwa said Pakistan values Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed to further enhance cordial relations and enduring strategic partnership. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of affectees. The Army Chief appreciated phenomenal support provided by the UAE government for the flood affectees.
Share: