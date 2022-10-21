Share:

It has been a good week for progressive legislation and legal interpretation, especially in the area of citizenship and immigration law. Just a few more days after the Peshawar High Court set aside a discriminatory provision in the Citizenship Act, 1951 which allowed a foreign wife of a Pakistani man citizenship but not the foreign husband of a Pakistani woman, the Islamabad High Court has set another important milestone. Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah said on Thursday a person born in Pakistan only required a birth certificate to be called a Pakistani and citizenship was his or her right.

It should be noted that this is technically not a landmark precedent. Birthright citizenship is provided for in Pakistani law; Section 4 of the Citizenship Act, 1951 states that every person born in Pakistan shall be a citizen of Pakistan by birth. Refusing citizenship to those born in Pakistan and who have lived in Pakistan their whole lives, just based on their parents’ ethnicity is not only discriminatory, therefore ultra vires the Constitution, but would be also violative of the statutory laws passed by the parliament of Pakistan. Moreover, a similar issue has been raised by the Islamabad High Court before. In February 2021, the Court declared that the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has not been vested with the power to suspend or block the computerised national Identity card (CNIC) of a citizen. Unfortunately, despite the law being clear, we see these problems arise, more so recently due to the unfortunate rise in xenophobia against the new wave of Afghan refugees.

The rights conferred by citizenship cannot be understated. It can make the difference between life and death in certain circumstances. The fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution are rendered meaningless if a person is stripped of citizenship. It has a devastating impact on human lives. Naturalisation is a right and should be protected. The idea of a home country must be respected and setting this precedent is important.