SARGODHA - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educa­tion (BISE) Sargodha on Thursday announced Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II results.

Director Development Bilal Hassan up­loaded the results online in a ceremony held at BISE hall here on Thursday. According to controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer,a total of 44621 candidates appeared in the ex­amination out of which 35722 candidates secured more than 33 percent marks.The success ratio of the candidates was 80.06 percent, he added.

In Bahawalpur, the Bahawalpur Board of In­termediate and Secondary Education on Thurs­day announced the results of the Annual Inter­mediate Exams Part-II. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervaiz Warraich launched the results online. According to the result ga­zette, a total of 49,459 students had applied for the exams, of which 48,449 appeared in the ex­ams. The total number of passed students was 37,156 and the pass percentage remained at 76.69 percent.

In Faisalabad, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad an­nounced results of first annual intermediate (2nd year and composite) examinations 2022 with a pass percentage of 79.18 here on Thursday.

During a ceremony at the BISE Auditorium, Secretary Education board Dr Saleem Taqi Shah announced the results and said that 84,276 students participated in the exams and 66,728 were declared successful. The stu­dents could also download their results from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk. He said that second annual intermediate examina­tions 2022 would commence from December 01, 2022 and students could submit their ad­mission forms with single fee up to November 2 whereas the same would be received with triple fee up to November 7 and with triple fee up to November 10.

In Multan, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Thursday an­nounced the result of first annual Higher Sec­ondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II ex­amination 2022 showing over all 74.19 pass percentage. As many as 63,846 candidates appeared in the examination while 47,366 got through registering a pass percentage of 74.19 percent.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for BISE, Aslam Bhutta said second annual of HSSC examina­tion would commence from December 1, 2022. The candidates could apply for rechecking of papers till November 4 if they are not satisfied with their results. He stated that candidates could apply with single fee from October 21 to November 2, with double fee by November 7 and with triple fee by November 10 for the second annual examination.

It merits mentioning here that no formal ceremony has been organised for positions and prize distribution for last three years owing to govt instructions in wake of Co­vid-19 SOPs.