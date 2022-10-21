Share:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials briefed the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe.

EASA is responsible for ensuring safety and environmental protection in air transport in Europe.

Sources say CAA officials had an eight-hour-long online season with the EASA officials in which they answered the regulator’s queries. The Civil Aviation Authority officials briefed the EASA about licensing, registration, oversight and other departments.

The European regulator will visit Pakistan if it is satisfied with the arrangements made by the CAA for the revival of PIA flights to the region, the source said.

Earlier, the United Kingdom (UK) refused to lift the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights, expressing its safety reservations to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Sources privy to the development said the Air Safety Unit of the British Department of Transport (DfT) had written a letter to the CAA to convey its concerns over the measures it had taken for flight dependability. The letter was received by CAA on September 8, 2022.