A district katchehry on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Captain (retired), Safdar Awan, in a case related to the interference in the state’s affairs during the court appearance of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir Waraich heard the case in District Kachhari of Lahore, on this occasion, Captain retired Safdar Awan’s lawyer Khawar Mehboob Malik Advocate appeared before the court.

The court issued a bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N stalwart and summoned Captain (retd) Safdar and Jahanzeb Awan for the charge-sheeting process on November 25.

It should be noted that Islampura police have completed the investigation against the accused and submitted a challan in the said case.

Last year, Peshawar High Court (PHC) dismissed a treason case against Captain (retd) Safdar, husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The top Peshawar court while announcing a reserved verdict in a treason case against Captain (retd) Safdar Awan ruled that it has found no ground to charge the suspect under the treason charges.