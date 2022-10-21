Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Police in cooperation with the Consulate of China Embassy organised a Chinese language course for police officials at police lines headquarters, which was completed on Thursday and a closing ceremony was held at police lines headquarters, a police public relations officer said.

He said that Commandant Police training college Islamabad DIG Syed Fareed Shah and Consulate General of China Embassy Mr. Li Yue were chief guests of the ceremony.

Twenty two officials from different divisions participated in the Chinese language course organised by Islamabad Police and Consulate of China Embassy. The course duration was 20 days in which police officials learned about Chinese literature.

Course Coordinator SP CTD Tahir Mehmood Khan highlighted the importance of the course to the police officials who participated and completed the course and said that the initiative was aimed to increase the professional skills and abilities of the Islamabad Police officials.

Consulate General of China Embassy Mr. Li Yue congratulated the police officials who participated and completed the course and expressed good wishes for their future. This type of courses will continue in future as well, he maintained.

At the end of the ceremony, course completion certificates were awarded among the participants.