Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Thursday announced that a tax-free in­dustrial zone will be established in Tala­gang besides developing a road network in the newly formed district.

Addressing a public gathering in Talag­ang, the chief minister resolved to set up factories in the Talagang industrial zone and told his supporters that ban on new recruitments had been lifted and there will be thousands of employment for the Talagang district. “A superior university, a medical college and an engineering university will be established in Tala­gang. We would fulfil the needs of the people of Talagang by building Tamman Dam and Lava Dam”, he said, adding that four more districts will be set up in Pun­jab in addition to Talagang. He said that Optometrists will be appointed for the eye treat­ment in the Rural Health Cen­ters while ownership rights will be given to the katchi aba­dis of Talagang and Chakwal adding that Chakwal will also remain part of progress.

“We have formulated a programme to join together Chakwal and Talagang and make it a division. We will also fully acti­vate and functionalize the Lava tehsil. We will also establish state-of-the-art Kha­tam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) mosque for thou­sands of people of Talagang”, he said. The CM expressed his gratitude to the people of Talagang for giving him a warm and sincere reception. “All others deserted but the people of Talagang stood firmly with him and his generations will not forget their loyalty”, he said. Hafiz Am­mar Yasir while addressing the public rally said that CM Ch. Parvaiz Elahi is their real benefactor and gave a new identity to Talagang by making it a dis­trict.” It is the land of martyrs and ghazis and will remain loyal generation after generation”.