KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that some portions of the old and recently restored walls of the Ranikot Fort have collapsed due to several reasons such as heavy rainfall and flash floods. He urged the Endow­ment Fund Trust (EFT) for Preservation of the Heritage to hold a Disaster Manage­ment Conference in the city to study the conditions.

He said after receiving a report from the EFT that he had sought. Hamid Akhund, of the EFT has given him a detailed report, said a state­ment on Thursday.

The CM, giving reference of the report, said that some portions of the recently re­stored walls of Ranikot have collapsed due to heavy rain­fall and flash floods. He added that these walls were further damaged due to faulty drain­age within the structure, as the slopes were not properly structured to drain out water, which became impossible during disaster time, result­ing in the weakness of the fortification walls.

The old walls, which collapsed were already vulnerable and could not withstand the onslaught of the heavy downpour, not witnessed in the last 100 years, the report said. The restored walls, some of which have fallen, were due to landslides and at some places, the walls were con­structed on loose earth. He said some walls at Mohan Gate had washed out, due to flash floods. “Few restored walls collapsed due to set­tlement of the soil leaving the foundation and joints vulnerable, resulting in the collapse,” he added.