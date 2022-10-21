Share:

QUETTA - Kalat Deputy Commissioner Mu­nir Ahmed Durrani on Thursday chaired the monthly meeting of People’s Primary Healthcare Initia­tive (PPHI) for provision of health facilities to people of the area.

District Support Manager of PPHI Mujeeb Baloch; the in-charges of ba­sic health units (BHU) of Kalat, Man­guchar and Surab participated in the meeting. DSM, PPHI Mujeeb Baloch introduced the staff to the Deputy Commissioner through multimedia.

The deputy commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the per­formance of PPHI, the total number of BHUs and the number of employees posted in the department, the facilities in the BHUs, solar system, furniture, medicines and available ambulances.

Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Durrani said that the perfor­mance of PPHI in providing the best facilities was satisfactory, saying he is happy that the health sector is much better due to the PPHI.

He urged the staff that they should ensure their attendance in the sector and no negligence would be toler­ated saying that it was the duty of all of us to serve the people of Kalat. We will all work together for the devel­opment and prosperity of Kalat and district administration can cooperate with PPHI to provide the best health facilities to the people, he added.

‘EMPLOYEES BACKBONE OF GOVT MACHINERY’

Government employees are like the backbone of the executive’s machin­ery and their problems will be re­solved in the interest of the country.

These views were expressed by Director Manpower Training Abdul Ghafoor Marree, Provincial President of APCA Dad M Baloch, Rahmatullah Zehri, Ali Asghar Bangulzai, M Azam Raisani, Ali Nawaz Shahwani, Zahoor Raisani, Farzana Kakar and others during taking the oath of the Man­power Training Unit of APCA here.

Addressing the ceremony, Direc­tor Manpower Training Abdul Gha­foor Marree said that he believed in teamwork as sloganeering, rallies, processions, and protests do not solve the problems. He said that he would take immediate steps to re­solve the problem of shortage of wa­ter in the service roles of the minis­terial staff and the directorate.