The new NADRA Rahbar mobile application is perhaps a roundabout method to achieve a task that could have been resolved very simply. The app allows users to gain updated data on the locations of various NADRA centres, those near the user and special centres such as those that have more services for women, and centres that are open 24 hours. While all of this is important information that must be conveyed to citizens, it is unclear why a separate app was needed for this exercise.

To be clear, there are positive and helpful features within the app, such as the reported real-time information regarding queues and waiting times at the various centres. But NADRA already has online mechanisms available for a lot of its services. The Registration Authority is a step ahead in this sense, compared to other state institutions. This is why sinking costs into a separate app that fulfills the criteria of an information base is perhaps the wrong approach, considering NADRA could save a lot more time for the citizens by enabling online services to become easier to use, or more functional for a larger group of citizens.

Instead of going back to reinvent the wheel, state institutions must make sure that their relationship with technology derives the maximum amount of benefit for the end user. In the case of NADRA, there should be just one app that allows the user to apply for key documentation online, alongside providing the information that is now contained in the Rahbar app. Government departments have a responsibility to make the lives of citizens easier, and it is positive to see NADRA lead the way in this respect, but more is needed from one of the government’s most tech-friendly institutions since other processes are already online.