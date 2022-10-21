Share:

LAHORE-Speaking at the World Cancer Congress in Geneva, Dr Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer of Shaukat Khanum Hospitals, discussed challenges related to “Cancer Care in Times of Conflict: Treatment of Patients from Afghanistan, in Pakistan.” He said that worldwide, more than 89 million people are forcible displaced and 83% of them are hosted by low- and middle-income countries. According to one estimate, 2.7 million Afghans were displaced across borders by the end of 2021. Based on data extrapolated from Pakistan, he said that there are 22,817 new cases of cancer in Afghanistan and because of a paucity of cancer treatment facilities, many patients travel outside the country to receive cancer care. According to records of Shaukat Khanum, the commonest cancers seen in Afghan adult patients are oesophageal cancer and gastric cancer, followed by breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Amongst children, blood cancer is the most commonly reported malignancy.

These patients have to travel long distances, often 2,000 km each way to receive treatment. They come to Pakistan on a renewable 2-4 week visa and many miss important appointments, especially for follow-up once treatment has been completed. These patients face unique challenges, which include disruption to family life and livelihood. Shaukat Khanum Hospitals provide free treatment to those who cannot afford cancer care, on humanitarian grounds, without any discrimination or restriction. There is a need to develop cancer awareness programmes and educate people that cancer is curable if you access treatment in a timely manner. The international community should step forward and support development of a cancer centre where people from Afghanistan can access care closer to their homes, along with training of physicians, nurses and paramedical staff, and establishment of a population-based cancer registry.