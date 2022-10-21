Share:

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in hilly areas during next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-five, Quetta ten, Gilgit twelve, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, partly cloudy and cold in Leh, while cold and dry in Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian four degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus one, Pulwama three, Anantnag and Shopian four while Baramula five degree centigrade.