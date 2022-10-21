ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the verdict in the Toshakhana disqualification reference filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan today.
The electoral watchdog had reserved the verdict in the case regarding disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 19. This reference was filed by the coalition government for allegedly concealing the details of ToshaKhana gifts given to him.
The PDM had also submitted the reference to the National Assembly speaker who subsequently forwarded it to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for further action. The commission, in its hearing on August 29, had sought a written reply from Imran Khan by September 8. In his reply, the PTI chief had admitted selling at least four gifts he had received during his tenure as prime minister of Pakistan. The former premier, in his reply, said that the sale of the gifts that he had procured from the state treasury after paying Rs21.56 million fetched about Rs58m. One of the gifts included a wristwatch, a pair of cuff links, an expensive pen and a ring while the other three gifts included four Rolex watches. The reference against Imran was filed by MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha carrying signatures of lawmakers Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh and it was subsequently forwarded to CEC Raja. According to Article 62(1)(f) says: “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless […] he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.” Article 63(2) says: “If any question arises whether a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the Election Commission within thirty days and should he fail to do so within the aforesaid period it shall be deemed to have been referred to the Election Commission.”