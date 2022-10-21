Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the verdict in the Toshakhana dis­qualification reference filed against PTI Chair­man Imran Khan today.

The electoral watch­dog had reserved the verdict in the case re­garding disqualification of former Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan on Sep­tember 19. This refer­ence was filed by the coalition government for allegedly concealing the details of ToshaKha­na gifts given to him.

The PDM had also submitted the reference to the National Assem­bly speaker who subse­quently forwarded it to the Chief Election Commission­er (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for further action. The com­mission, in its hearing on Au­gust 29, had sought a writ­ten reply from Imran Khan by September 8. In his reply, the PTI chief had admitted selling at least four gifts he had received during his ten­ure as prime minister of Pa­kistan. The former premier, in his reply, said that the sale of the gifts that he had pro­cured from the state treasury after paying Rs21.56 million fetched about Rs58m. One of the gifts included a wrist­watch, a pair of cuff links, an expensive pen and a ring while the other three gifts in­cluded four Rolex watches. The reference against Imran was filed by MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha carry­ing signatures of lawmakers Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahu­deen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh and it was subsequently forwarded to CEC Raja. According to Article 62(1)(f) says: “A person shall not be qualified to be elect­ed or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless […] he is sagacious, righteous and non-profli­gate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.” Article 63(2) says: “If any question arises whether a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become dis­qualified from being a mem­ber, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has aris­en, refer the question to the Election Commission within thirty days and should he fail to do so within the aforesaid period it shall be deemed to have been referred to the Election Commission.”