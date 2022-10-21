Share:

ISLAMABAD - Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mu­hammad Zahid Mahmood on Thursday said it was necessary for the nations to work for peaceful use of emerging tech­nologies and international legislation ensuring betterment of mankind rather than destruction of humanity.

Addressing the concluding session of Centre for Aerospace and Strategic Studies (CASS) flagship Global Strate­gic Threat and Response (GSTAR) 2022 international conference on ‘Evolving Global Order: Challenges and Opportu­nities’ as guest of honour, the Vice Chief of Air Staff said the international moot would help create awareness among all the facets of societies especially the practitioners on geoeconomics in na­tional security calculus.

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood said unfortunately the world organisations had never contained the fast develop­ing space warfare capabilities that caused power imbalances as the pre­vailing global order did not support ef­forts to stop any nation its pursuits. He added that the GSTAR 2022 depicted that geoeconomics held a key role in the geostrategic calculus and helped cover many nuances that remained un­der the snow of geoeconomics.

The PAF Vice Chief mentioned that the selective showing of the emerging technologies in conflicts owing to the military innovations was creating imbal­ance in the South Asia region. During the second day of the GSTAR 2022, the third working session was moderated by Di­rector Emerging Technologies CASS, Air Marshal (R) M. Ashfaque Arain who was also Advisor to the Chief of Air Staff on CASS Affairs. Advisor National Command Authority and Former Director General, Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General (R) Khalid A. Kidwai delivered his keynote address on Militarisation of Emerging Technologies: Implications on Strategic Stability in South Asia.

He emphasised the fact that emergence of new technologies was not a new phe­nomenon but a constant historical fact which was likely to continue in the future as well. “A spectacular technology, when inducted in a weapon system, tends to af­fect stability for a while but soon a coun­ter technology or antidote is developed which acts to restore the stability.”