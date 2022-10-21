Share:

Peshawar - Sehat Card has provided free health cover to more than 1.2 million people at a cost of Rs39 billion so far while the United States also lacks such a facility, stated KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra here on Thursday. Flanked by KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Jhagra told a media briefing at the Civil Secretariat that the provincial government had empanelled 1043 hospitals for Sehat Card. “A renowned health research journal ‘The Lancet’ had published an article appreciating the Sehat Card, which is a flagship project of PTI. Even the US does not have health facility like Sehat Card and each year the US political leaders play politics on such health facility in elections,” Jhagra claimed. “According to the data compiled so far, 52% women have availed free health services under the card and an average of Rs62,000 has been spent on a single patient,” he added. The minister said that the incumbent federal government expelled merged districts from the Sehat Card facility but that the KP government started this service to the tribals from its own resources. “This was the vision of Imran Khan and the entire PTI can be credited with this project,” he said. He also said that nine hospitals in the far-fledged areas of the province were being run on public-private partnership and their number would increase up to 20 in due course. “These hospitals’ OPDs in far off areas used to examine 545 patients but now there are more than 1700 patients on a daily basis,” he said. To a query regarding discrepancies and complaints regarding doctors’ refusals to treat patients on Sehat Card, he said that a mechanism was in progress to handle such complaints.