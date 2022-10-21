Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman made into the quarterfinals of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for Men at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

According to information made available here, in the second round match, Farhan outpaced Qatar’s Syed Azlan Amjad 12-10, 11-5, 12-10 in 34 minutes to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Mohamed ElSherbini of Egypt today (Friday). Three other Pakistan players - Hamza Khan, Ahsan Ayaz and Noor Zaman, who played the second round matches - bowed out of the event after suffering defeats to their respective opponents.

Hamza Khan conceded a 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 loss to El Sirty of Egypt while Ahsan Ayaz was edged passed by Hungary’s Balazs Farka 11-2, 4-11, 11-3 and 11-8. Noor Zaman put up a good show against England’s Curtis Malik to take the second set 6-11 after losing the first game 11-8. But he looked to be letting his guards down to concede next two sets 11-5, 11-9.

Besides Pakistan, a group of 30 world ranking men and women players from Austria, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, Spain, Germany, Hungry, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Serbia, Singapore and USA are participating in CAS in Serena Hotels International Championship for Men and Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International Squash Championship for women.

In the women event, Nour Heikal (GEY) beat Saskia Belnhard (GER) 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 (20 Min), Haya Ali (EGY) beat Sofia Masteos (ESP) 11-9, 11-5, 11-0 (19 Min), Au Yeong Wai Yhamn (SGP) beat Yasshmita Jadishkumar (MAS) 11-9, 13-11, 11-9, Malak Khafagy (EGY) beat Sadia Gul (PAK) 11-7, 11-4, 11-6 (15 Min), Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) beat Rushna Mehboob (PAK) 11-2, 11-4, 11-3 (08 Min), Katerina Tycova (GER) beat Noor Ul Huda (PAK) 11-7, 11-2, 11-4 (17 Min), Jacqueline Peychar (AUT) beat Zynab Khan (PAK) 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 (20 Min) and Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) beat Jelena Dutina (SRB) 11-6, 11-5, 11-2 (12 Min).